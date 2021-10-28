Need some last-minute decorations and a fun, affordable craft for the spookiest night of the year? Look no further! These cute creepy crawlies will fill your home with Halloween spirit and get your kiddos excited for the holiday!

What You’ll Need:

Popsicle Sticks (3 per web)

Black/Orange/White Tempera Paint

Paintbrush

Glue (Hot glue is best, but normal glue works as well)

Yarn

Scissors

Optional:

Spider Figurine

Let’s Get Crafting!

Prep: Paint your Popsicle sticks.

Turn your drab sticks festive with Halloween-colored paint. We recommend using Tempera paint because it’s washable, but any type of paint will do. Make sure the sticks are completely dry before continuing the project. Just because your creation will be scary doesn’t mean clean-up should be too!

Pro Tip!

Lay newspaper under the Popsicle sticks to avoid extra clean up!

Step 1: Glue your Popsicle sticks together.

Arrange your Popsicle sticks into a snowflake formation. Use hot glue to secure them together and let them dry completely.

Step 2: Cut your yarn.

Each piece should be about 3-4 inches long to ensure enough length to make it all the way to the ends of each Popsicle stick.

Step 3: String your web.

Tie one end of your yarn to the center of the Popsicle snowflake. Working from the inside out, crisscross the piece of yarn over each stick then weave it to the next. You can make the web as dense or as sparse as you’d like.

Step 4: Tie it off.

Once you reach the end of each Popsicle stick, tie the yarn off in a knot. Leave any excess string so you can hang your marvelously spooky creation around your house.

Optional!

Give your creation a super spooky finishing touch! Use hot glue to attach a small spider figurine to its new hair-raising home.