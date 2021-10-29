The Asian Real Estate Association of America has announced that the 2022 AREAA Global & Luxury Summit will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 6-9.

AREAA’s Global & Luxury Summit brings together leading professionals within the industry into a more cohesive professional network and identifies important emerging trends within global and luxury markets.

“AREAA’s Global & Luxury Summit has grown considerably in scope and influence over the past ten years,” said Tim Hur, AREAA national president, in a statement. “In many ways, this parallels the growing demand for luxury housing within the AAPI community. Whether it is among recent foreign immigrants or families that have been in America for generations, Asian Americans are an ever-growing economic force, and many are building upon their American dream through luxury housing.”

AREAA has also officially announced the two Global & Luxury Summit co-chairs, Randy Char and Anthony Hitt.

Char has over 25 years of experience in Las Vegas development and brokerage as a sales leader, luxury producer and broker. He sits as president and corporate broker of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. He continues to keep his status as one of Las Vegas’ top-producing brokers. His team surpassed records in the community and has sold over $100 million this year. Char has held numerous leadership positions with AREAA as the first chair of the luxury committee, Las Vegas Chapter president and most recently the 2018 AREAA national resident.

Hitt has served as the president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas since January of 2014. Under Hitt’s leadership, the brand has grown to approximately 250 real estate offices and more than 5,000 advisors, contributing to Engel & Völkers’ global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.



For more information and to register for the event, visit areaa.org/summit.