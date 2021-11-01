Ditch Plastic Shopping Bags – A single-use plastic grocery bag can take hundreds of years to decompose in a landfill. Switch to reusable washable mesh or fabric bags for grocery shopping.

Stop Buying Paper Towels – Over 254 million tons of paper towels are disposed of globally each year. Washable cloths are a sustainable and cost-saving alternative.

Buy Reusable Food Wraps – Instead of plastic wrap or sandwich bags for food storage, use washable, reusable wraps coated in all-natural wax.

Use Metal Water Bottles – Plastic water bottles are terrible for the environment and for your health. Save money and your health by switching to a reusable metal water bottle.

Switch to Reusable Coffee Pods – Plastic single-cup coffee pods are not biodegradable. Reduce landfill waste by spooning coffee from the can into reusable pods.