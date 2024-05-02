ShowingTime+ and Christie’s International Real Estate Group announced an agreement that allows Christie’s agents to provide Listing Showcase®—the AI-powered listing experience only available on Zillow—to home sellers in that tri-state area.

Listing Showcase is a listing experience and a real estate marketing solution in one, ShowingTime+ stated. Agents who include Listing Showcase as part of their marketing package can drive powerful results for their sellers: Recent Zillow data demonstrates Showcase listings typically sell for 2% more, a bonus of more than $9,000 on a home sold at the average sales price in the United States. Further, homes listed with Showcase also are 20% more likely to secure an accepted offer within 14 days compared to similar nearby non-Showcase listings on Zillow.

Zillow stated that showcase listings are designed to give shoppers a deeper understanding of the home before ever stepping inside. AI-generated insights, high-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization, interactive floors plans, a floor-plan map overlay and other features come together in a beautiful, AI-powered listing unlike anything online today. These media-forward listings are easily found on Zillow because of their special search markers and tags, which help sellers stand out. For additional brand recognition in the agent’s local market, each Showcase listing is featured in a dedicated email to interested shoppers, together with the Showcase agent’s name and brokerage branding.

“We strive to provide the best opportunities to our agents and a best-in-class experience to our clients as part of our commitment to incomparable service,” said Ilija Pavlovic, president and CEO of Christie’s. “Listing Showcase on Zillow helps us achieve these goals, elevating the services our talented agents can offer to clients and providing the interactive media experience home shoppers are looking for. With this partnership, we can continue distinguishing the unique Christie’s experience and enhancing our reputation in the tri-state area.”

Zillow Listing Showcase helps agents differentiate their services and deliver client experiences to win more business, which is particularly important in a competitive spring housing market, according to a release. Agents who offer Listing Showcase as part of their marketing suite win 20% more listings than similar non-Showcase agents.

“We’ve known for a long time that Listing Showcase on Zillow delivers real results to agents’ businesses, as it is designed to do. The partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate Group is another powerful endorsement for Showcase,” said Jun Choo, ShowingTime+ senior vice president. “Helping our partners secure great outcomes for their clients that ultimately lead to more business is our goal—when listing agents and sellers succeed, we succeed.”

For more information, visit https://showingtimeplus.com/solutions/listing-showcase.