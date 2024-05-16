Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on May 9, 2024.

As we approach Mother’s Day this Sunday, I want to express my profound respect and admiration for all mothers—those who are planning to start families, those eagerly anticipating the arrival of their children, those who are navigating the early days of motherhood, and those who have years of experience. Each of these women demonstrates remarkable leadership qualities that we can all learn from.

As a father, I’ve seen the strength and grace of motherhood up close, and it’s a source of continual admiration and inspiration. The patience and strategy required in managing a household, the endless compassion in caring for children and the unyielding strength in facing parenting challenges—these are the hallmarks of true leadership.

This year, the theme of motherhood resonates on a personal level as I mark the first Mother’s Day without my mother, who passed at the age of 93. She taught me that leadership—much like motherhood—requires compassion, patience, and, above all, the courage to “Grow for it!” These lessons shape the way I view and approach leadership, both in my family and in broader contexts.

Motherhood is a lifelong commitment that molds resilience, fosters empathy, and demands adaptability—traits that are indispensable in leaders across all spheres. To every mother in every stage of this journey, we celebrate you this Mother’s Day not only for the roles you assume but for the inherent leadership you demonstrate daily. Motherhood is perhaps the most profound example of leadership, where joy, trials, and triumphs mingle with a boundless love that nurtures the next generation of leaders.

Moreover, the influence of a mother’s leadership extends beyond the confines of home. It reaches into our communities, schools, workplaces and beyond, shaping society in ways that are often underestimated but always essential.

So, what’s the message? As we honor this special day, let us all acknowledge the powerful leadership lessons bestowed upon us by the mothers in our lives. Grow through the challenges, grow in love and continue to grow in spirit and wisdom.

To all the mothers—those with us and those watching over us—you are cherished and valued as the indispensable leaders you are. Happy Mother’s Day.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.