Fannie Mae recently announced that its Board of Directors members Renee L. Glover, Karin J. Kimbrough and Christopher Brummer were named to Savoy magazine’s “2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors” list, which recognizes executive and business leaders active on the boards of national and global-leading corporations. It is Glover’s second time on the list.

“I’m honored to serve on the Fannie Mae Board of Directors with Renee, Karin and Chris,” said Sheila C. Bair, chairwoman of the Board, Fannie Mae, in a statement. “Their contributions and guidance are immeasurable as we work in support of Fannie Mae’s mission to provide liquidity, stability and affordability for the U.S. housing finance system. Their inclusion on Savoy’s “Most Influential Black Corporate Directors” is well-deserved.”

“Congratulations to our Board members for being recognized on Savoy’s “Most Influential Black Corporate Directors” list,” said Hugh R. Frater, chief executive officer, Fannie Mae, in a statement. “As experts in their respective fields, we deeply value their leadership and strategic insight as we continue to innovate and promote a stronger and safer housing finance system to support more opportunities for homebuyers and renters in communities throughout the nation.”

Source: Fannie Mae