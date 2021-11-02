Stacie M. Callan, previously broker/owner of Mega Realty Center, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Callan and her team will now operate as CENTURY 21 MRC.

“This move will allow me, my family of agents and their clients and customers to collectively achieve our greatest real estate ambitions,” said Callan in a statement. “The client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service and industry ratings aligns perfectly with our culture. Building memorable experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

“Stacie has a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families she works with, and her local philanthropic work is unparalleled,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers she serves today in northern Vermont and those markets I expect she will grow into in the future.”

