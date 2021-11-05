The median home price for single-family properties and condos has increased to $294,488. And since the pandemic hit in March of 2020, there’s been significant property appreciation across the board, with home values increasing, on average, by more than $41,000, according to the latest report from Radian.

A lack of inventory is helping to drive prices up, as the number of homes listed in the U.S. for the month were at a record low for any ninth month over the last 13 years.







Other findings:



– All regions reported faster appreciation than last month

– The strongest performing regions are the South and West, with growth occurring for three consecutive months

– The Midwest, however, had the highest month-over-month increase in appreciation rate (+242 basis points)

– September had the fastest, annualized one-month appreciation rate since 2020

– Among the 20-largest metropolitan areas of the U.S, more than half (13) posted faster annual price appreciation in September compared to last month

The takeaway:



“Given the rapid rise in home prices over a relatively short period of time, the Radian HPI is constantly mining the data to find signs of a shift in current housing strength—and so far, it seems to be heading in one direction,” said Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics, in a statement. “While there are some indications that affordability may be starting to place strain on certain homebuyers, the limited supply is a strong support for home price growth.”

Gaenzler added that, “ultimately while bidding wars may be reducing in frequency, sellers are still receiving above list price offers in many situations.”