Lead generation platform PropStream offered partial sponsorship to Code Orange Team #3476, a pre-college robotic team which competed and placed 25th (out of 75th) in the First® Robotics Competition (FRC) from April 17-20, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The event, and Code Orange Team 3476 itself, aim to promote interest and knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and provide hands-on engineering education by designing and building robots.

Propstream’s head of technology, Scindia Dhanasekaran, personally assisted Code Orange compete in the FRC world championship.

“As a firm believer in the power of mentorship, I am honored to have had the opportunity to guide and inspire young minds through robotics.” Dhanasekaran explained. “Witnessing the journey of our youth robotics team to the FRC has been incredibly rewarding, and I am proud to play a part in shaping the future innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”

Code Orange Team 3476 is currently placed at 263rd worldwide out of 3474 teams, 230th in the USA out of 2806 teams, and 27th in California out of 282 teams.

