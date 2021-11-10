Here are seven easy ways to help you feel calmer, kinder, stronger and more joyful in just a few minutes each day.

Take 5-Minute Brain Breaks

At least five times during the day, turn off your brain for five minutes. This is the best way to reset your brain and make you feel refreshed.

Buy a Plant

Plants help to brighten up a room—and studies show that merely looking at a nearby plant can lower stress levels and improve mood.

Create Something

A playful, focused pastime, such as drawing, creating a scrapbook or knitting, can help ease your mind and your mood.

Play a Board Game

There’s nothing quite like breaking into a fit of laughter while playing Apples to Apples or Pictionary or a good-natured game of Scrabble or Monopoly.

Try a New Dish

Look up a recipe for a dish you’ve never cooked or eaten. A new focus in the kitchen may be just the thing you need to open your mind.