Did you know that even a tiny pipe crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in one day? That’s why taking the right measures to avoid a frozen pipe is an essential task for every homeowner.

As winter temperatures dip below freezing in many parts of the country, exposed water supply pipes remain at risk of freezing and then bursting once they begin to thaw. Plumbing repair experts Roto-Rooter offer the following tips to prevent pipes from freezing in the first place, as well as steps to take if they’ve already frozen.



Do the following in advance of sub-freezing temperatures:



Disconnect outside water hoses, turn off the water supply to outdoor spigots (if equipped), then open the outdoor spigots to drain water from the pipes.

Place Styrofoam insulation covers over all outdoor faucets.

If outside faucets are dripping, make the necessary repairs before freezing temperatures arrive.

If your washing machine is inside a cold garage or unheated space, turn off water supply lines leading to the appliance and disconnect the hoses.

Allow a trickle of hot and cold water to run from sink and bathtub spouts.

Open kitchen and bathroom sink cabinets to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Cover exposed water pipes with foam insulation sleeves, especially beneath pier and beam homes and trailers.

Wrap thermostat-controlled heat cables around the most vulnerable water supply pipes.

Set your furnace thermostat no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you find that your pipes have already frozen, do the following to mitigate damage:



Partially open indoor faucets to reduce pressure inside the frozen pipes.

If leaving home, turn off the main water supply to prevent flooding after a burst pipe thaws.

Use a hair dryer or space heater to thaw pipes. Do not use an open flame.

Check with your local plumber: some have professional pipe-thawing equipment to get pipes flowing again.

If you experience flooding or water damage, contact a certified water cleanup service to minimize long term damage.

By taking preventive measures before an arctic blast arrives, homeowners and businesses can minimize their risk of burst pipes and associated flooding.