All homeowners want to keep their property protected, but protecting your home requires a lot more than just home security, as many homeowners assume. Property protection requires crucial seasonal tasks to ensure that your yard and the interior and exterior of the home are being kept in their prime condition. In the hot months, certain tasks are crucial to perform.

HVAC Inspections

Before the sun’s heat sets in, be sure to have your air conditioning unit and/or HVAC inspected to ensure your units are in good working condition. The last thing you will want to deal with on a hot day is a costly emergency repair. Since professionals often have to deal with multiple emergency calls at once, having the HVAC inspected at the beginning of the warm seasons and far before the hottest days will ensure you aren’t far down on a waiting list.

Lawn Protection

Feed your lawn and reapply a slow-release fertilizer every 6-8 weeks as needed. This can keep it healthy enough to deal with issues like pests or drought. Keep in mind that while fertilizing is great to do in spring and early summer, too much fertilizer on very hot days runs the risk of burning your lawn. Be sure to program your sprinklers to the optimal warm-weather settings for your area. Keep in mind that spring and summer may have very different watering needs (based on your climate) to keep your landscape looking vibrant.

Weatherproofing and Small Animal Prevention

Weatherproofing is not just for the cold seasons but is beneficial year-round. Keep your cooling bills down and ensure that your home’s exterior is protected against pests, insects, or moisture by sealing any cracks and gaps. Seal any openings with caulk or weatherstripping to prevent unwanted intruders and help improve energy efficiency. For larger openings, you may need to install steel mesh to keep small animals out of your home–particularly a risk for attics and basements.

Outdoor Furniture and Equipment

Now is the time for your household and any guests to enjoy your yard and outdoor items. Before outdoor entertaining begins, inspect and clean outdoor furniture and equipment. Patio sets, lawn games, swing sets, and other items should be visually inspected to ensure there are no safety defects. For furniture, wash cushions, wipe down surfaces, and tighten any loose screws or fittings to ensure your furniture is in good condition for guests.