The residential real estate landscape is changing rapidly—and 2026 is proving to be one of the most transformative years the industry has seen in decades.

Following Real’s acquisition of REMAX, eXp Realty has now announced its acquisition of NextHome, bringing together thousands of agents and hundreds of offices under some of the industry’s largest and fastest-growing organizations.

Combined with Compass’ acquisition of Anywhere Brands earlier this year, these moves signal a powerful shift in the brokerage landscape—one RISMedia has been tracking and forecasting for years.

As the industry evolves, brokerage leaders are facing critical questions:

How do you compete and grow in a rapidly consolidating market?

How do you increase profitability while maintaining culture and operational excellence?

How do you leverage AI, technology and changing consumer behavior to gain market share?

What strategies are the industry’s top-performing leaders using to stay ahead?

These are the conversations taking center stage at RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place September 30 – October 2, 2026, at the Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown.

Bringing together more than 400 brokerage owners, top team leaders, MLS executives, brand leaders and technology innovators, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange is designed to provide actionable leadership strategies, high-level networking and real-world insights from the industry’s most successful operators.

View the Agenda & Register for CEO Exchange!

With more than 100 speakers and thought leaders participating, attendees will gain valuable perspective on the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of residential real estate.

Whether your focus is growth, recruiting, profitability, technology adoption, operational efficiency or long-term sustainability, RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange delivers the insights and connections needed to help position your organization for success in real estate’s next chapter.