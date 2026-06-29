Online national real estate firm Address Realty USA has announced that Eddie Sturgeon has joined the company as chief growth officer, aiming to strengthen the company’s leadership team as it expands its national brokerage and consumer platform strategy.

Sturgeon brings over 18 years of experience in helping real estate organizations grow both domestically and internationally. The company notes it is aiming to build a more agent-aligned, technology-enabled model for growth.

According to the company, its national expansion strategy is anchored by a fully integrated platform combining a consumer-facing real estate portal with a national footprint spanning all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It also offers an agent-focused compensation structure, allowing agents to retain 97% of their commission with no hidden fees, no franchise costs and no long-term contracts.

The company says Sturgeon joins the company with a reputation for high-growth results. Previously working with REMAX, he was ranked No. 1 globally in franchise sales growth, and with Realty ONE Group, he helped support expansion from a regional franchise into a global brand with over 500 locations across 20 countries.

“What truly motivates me is the opportunity to help change people’s lives for the better,” said Sturgeon. “Real estate has always been a relationship-driven business, no matter where you are in the world. Whether I was working with professionals in Italy, South America, or Asia, one thing remained constant: people want to be respected, valued, and given the opportunity to build a better life for their families.”

The company is also working on AddressUSA.com, a national search portal designed to give homeowners deeper insights into their property, home value and local market while connecting them with the right agent. Through its partnership with the USA Today network, the company notes it plans to position its agents to generate more visibility, win more listings and retain more earnings.

“When I looked at what Address Realty is building, there was a checkmark across everything that matters,” Sturgeon added. “This is about giving real estate professionals the respect they want and deserve, along with the tools and opportunities they need to perform at the highest level. I’m honored to be part of this journey as we expand across the United States and, eventually, globally.”

“It wasn’t just Eddie’s stellar track record that made this such an exciting collaboration. His energy and passion are infectious,” said Address Realty president, Heidi Baldwin. “Address Realty was founded on the belief that professionals who exceed the standard level of client care should anchor the company, and Eddie helps communicate that vision across the industry.”

Address Realty says it plans to accelerate its national rollout this year, focusing on attracting entrepreneurial agents, team leaders and independent broker/owners.

For more information, visit www.addressrealty.com.