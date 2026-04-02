Above, from left, Allison James Estates and Homes Vice President Jessica Crumbaugh, CEO Matthew Crumbaugh and COO Victoria Mudie.

United® Real Estate has expanded its national footprint with the addition of Allison James Estates and Homes, a 725-agent, multi-state brokerage headquartered in Port Charlotte, Florida. The affiliation builds on United’s recent growth momentum, following its 2025 expansion with MORE® Realty, which added 900 agents across the Pacific Northwest and Southwest, and its 2024 affiliation with Premiere Plus Realty, which brought 1,500 agents and increased market share in Florida.

United says the company continues to differentiate itself from traditional brokerages by uniting high-performing independents under a flexible, collaborative model that preserves local name recognition while delivering national-scale resources. United’s focus on establishing collaborative communities within its national network is attracting both agents and independent brokerages.

“United Real Estate is doing things differently, and it’s really their people and collaborative broker community that will help us hit our growth goals. Over the next five years, our focus is on increasing agent production, and we will leverage all the tools United provides to help make that happen,” explained Chief Executive Officer of Allison James Estates & Homes, Matthew Crumbaugh. “United is a large national firm that allows us the flexibility to maintain our family-owned culture and brand while providing the resources that empower our agents to prosper and build long-term wealth.”

“Allison James Estates and Homes is in a perfect position to become part of the United family of companies across America. Their leadership team brings both sharp business acumen and a deep passion for building on a strong legacy of success,” stated President of United Real Estate, Rick Haase. “Matt, Jessica, Victoria and the entire Allison James team are outstanding additions to our organization. Together, the exchange of knowledge, experience and talent between our companies will accelerate growth and opportunities for both agents and clients alike.”

“We gained a partner who wants to grow with us, mentor us and keep us at the forefront of our industry,” commented Vice President of Allison James Estates and Homes, Jessica Crumbaugh. “A big weight has been lifted off our shoulders. We no longer have the burden of creating everything on our own from scratch; we are gaining push-button-ready assets and support that will free up our time so we can lead our company and focus more closely on our agents.”

“We are excited about the opportunities that joining United Real Estate brings to our organization. Our agents will gain access to enhanced training, expanded mentorship and advanced marketing tools. Stronger tools and ongoing education will empower them to operate more efficiently, sharpen their expertise and close more transactions,” said Chief Operating Officer of Allison James Estates & Homes, Victoria Mudie.

Among the many tools and supports Allison James agents gain is United’s BullseyeAI (BEAI). BEAI is United’s proprietary, AI-driven productivity platform launched to streamline workflows and provide considerable time savings and income generation for agents. BEAI handles tasks, such as inputting client contact data, writing follow-up messages, initiating automated email campaigns, summarizing client interactions and looking up properties through text or voice commands in seconds.

For more information, visit Allison James Estates and Homes and JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.