Through two exciting new partnerships, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) REALTOR Benefits® Program now gives members access to exclusive offers on travel solutions and professional development. The NAR Travel Club provides custom travel club services through Panorama Travel Solutions and the Residential Real Estate Council’s Broker Solutions offers special discounts off full-priced education programs for REALTORS®.

NAR Travel Club

To increase the value of NAR membership and provide new and relevant services for members, NAR has partnered with Panorama Travel Solutions to create a custom travel experience—complete with complimentary travel advisors and discounts on cruises, transportation, accommodations and more.

When the 2020 NAR REALTOR Benefits® Program’s Member Perception Survey revealed that members were most interested in pass-through offerings for their clients (closing gifts), expanding travel solutions and discounts related to social activities, it was clear that collaborating with Panorama was a good fit.

“Our members have been looking for personal benefits for family vacation destinations. By teaming up with Panorama Travel Solutions to create the NAR Travel Club, we will be able to meet both requests at once,” says Rhonny Barragan, NAR’s VP, Strategic Alliance. “Not only will our members have access to competitive discounts that help make their own vacation dreams come true, but they will also be able to easily purchase discounted travel vouchers they can gift to clients at closing.”

With more than 45 years in the membership travel industry, Panorama Travel Solutions offers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions to affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers and trade associations across North and South America, Asia and Europe. This year, Panorama Travel Solutions began offering new travel club services to organizations through the delivery of a white-labeled, optimized booking engine; discounted inventory at more than 600,000 hotels and resorts worldwide; and competitive pricing.

To learn more, visit www.nartravelclub.com.



Residential Real Estate Council’s Broker Solutions (RRC)

RRC’s Broker Solutions offers high quality, tailored programs designed to help brokers equip agents with the tools they need to succeed in today’s market. Through the REALTOR Benefits® Program, RRC Broker Solutions is providing members with $50 off full-priced offerings that include a range of educational and professional development programs and consulting services.

Broker Solutions was developed to ensure residential real estate brokerages with fewer than 150 agents can provide service and support to their agents comparable to what is typically offered by larger entities.

In September, NAR released its 2021 Profile of Real Estate Firms, which found that the vast majority of real estate brokerages in America are small, independent operations. Specific findings include the fact that four out of five real estate firms operated from a single office, typically with three full-time real estate licensees, and that 81% of all U.S. brokerages are residential.

“Smaller, independent brokerages have limited resources to navigate the endless stream of disruptions in our market,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “But as the NAR report showed, these are the brokerages that dominate the market and propel our industry forward. We’re excited to announce this partnership with RRC, which will help to ensure small, independent firms have access to the same resources as those affiliated with major franchises and corporations.”

RRC was established in 1976 to provide real estate brokers and agents with shared knowledge and tools. Recognizing the need for advanced education, the Council developed training courses and established the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation.

To learn more, visit https://crs.com/broker-solutions-nar/.



The REALTOR Benefits® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR Benefits® Program offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.