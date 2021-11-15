McKissock Learning is now seeking participants for the 2021 State of the Real Estate Profession survey. Your insights will help us produce our fourth annual State of the Real Estate Profession report that will feature actionable insights on how to grow your real estate business. You will also be automatically entered to win one of six $250 VISA gift cards at the end of the survey. Below, we’ve outlined a few details about the survey itself and the rules to participate.

The deadline for the 2021 State of the Real Estate Profession survey is Nov. 28.

What does the survey entail?

Just like we did for last year’s 2020-2021 Real Estate Agent Income Guide, we’re surveying agents and brokers from across the United States to better understand how they go about their business and what it means to their bottom line.

Participate for a chance to win.

At the end of the survey, you will be automatically entered to win one of six $250 VISA gift cards. Six winners will be selected via a randomized drawing, and each of the six winners will receive a $250 VISA gift card. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28, 2021. No purchase necessary to enter or win. The randomized drawing will take place on or about Dec. 1, 2021. Winners will be notified via email. Open to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older.

For more information, please visit mckissock.com/real-estate.