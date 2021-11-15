Realty ONE Group was recently named the highest ranking 100%-commission real estate company in the Franchise Times Top 400 and made the largest leap—up 26 spots—all real estate companies with global sales above $500 million.

Realty ONE Group continues its record-breaking growth according to the franchise ranking, logging 38.6% unit growth.

“Each ONE of these rankings tells the story of how we’re opening doors for so many entrepreneurs and real estate professionals in a real, sustainable and impactful way,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group, in a statement.

The Franchise Times Top 400, a ranking of the largest US-based franchise systems by systemwide sales including some of the biggest brands in the country, also features Realty ONE Group as one of the most affordable franchises to open at only $15k to $22k for an initial investment.

The company reported just in the third quarter of the year that it has already sold 71 new franchises, with overall sales volume up more than 60% year to date.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.