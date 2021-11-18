Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has added Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sioux Falls Real Estate to its global brokerage, the company has announced. With the addition of this brokerage, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand now has representation in all 50 states. The franchise network also has franchisees operating in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, India and The Bahamas.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices aligns with my belief of helping people achieve their goals faster than they would in our absence,” said Austin Nielsen, Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sioux Falls Real Estate. “It was evident that these beliefs seamlessly aligned with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and work with a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. It is my mission to provide the best possible experience for our buyers and sellers and this brand allows me and my team to do so.”

Austin Nielsen is a well-seasoned real estate professional, with over 13 years in the industry. The company plans to open two additional locations within the next few years to further represent the brand’s footprint in the state of South Dakota and continue the team’s reputation for being known as “relationship realtors.”

“It is with much excitement that we welcome such an esteemed group of agents in South Dakota to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network family,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are looking forward to assisting them, with business growth and complementing their talent along with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global leadership team. We are proud to officially service all 50 states throughout the U.S.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sioux Falls Real Estate agents will have access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sioux Falls Real Estate will also have full access to the revolutionary Real Estate I.Q. System®. The system combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “We are thrilled to welcome such an impressive group of real estate agents to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in South Dakota. Austin and his team are known for their dedication to providing exceptional service to their buyers and sellers, and I am confident that they will be a great addition to our global network.”

The company celebrated the news with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting on November 10th. During the event, Austin Nielsen graciously welcomed the group and introduced an exceptional team of agents and shared the vision for the firm. Attendees included Chamber of Commerce members, Lenders, Business Partners and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices leadership.

For more information visit: https://www.bhhssiouxfalls.com/