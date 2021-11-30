Roof repairs are often expensive. If a problem occurs, you may be tempted to buy materials, watch some videos online and tackle the repairs yourself. That can be a big mistake.

You May Underestimate the Scope of the Problem

Professional roofers know how to spot signs of roof damage. They also understand that issues are often more serious than they initially appear. If you don’t understand how roofing systems work and know what to look for, you may miss a significant problem.

For example, you may think that your roof just has a few missing shingles. A professional roofer, however, may discover that water has gotten into the area where those shingles used to be and damaged the beams underneath and may realize that the roof needs major repairs.

You Can Make the Problem Worse

Fixing a roof isn’t as simple as it may seem. Using tools or installing shingles incorrectly can cause even more damage. For example, you may install shingles and leave gaps that can let water in. If that happens, you will eventually have to hire a contractor to make repairs, likely spending more in the long run.

If the shingles aren’t lined up properly, the repairs may be obvious to anyone who looks at the house. Your attempt to fix your roof can turn your home into an eyesore and can make it hard to sell it in the future.

You Can Get Hurt

Walking on a roof is dangerous. It can be difficult to balance on a sloped surface, and wet or damaged roofing shingles can make it even more treacherous. If you don’t know how to walk safely on a roof, don’t know how to spot signs of damage that aren’t obvious and you try to make repairs that you’re not sure how to do, you can get seriously injured.

You Can Void the Warranty

Roofing shingles come with a warranty, but it usually stipulates that they must be installed by certified professionals. If you attempt a DIY roof repair, you may void the warranty. If you encounter a problem later, you won’t be able to take advantage of the shingles’ warranty, even if they were damaged when you bought them.

DIY Repairs Can Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Coverage

If you repair your own roof and you aren’t qualified to do so, that can make your home susceptible to serious damage. If you then file a homeowners insurance claim, the company can deny it because your repairs, not a covered peril, caused the problem. If the insurer learns that you made DIY roof repairs, it may even cancel your policy. You may find it hard to get homeowners insurance through a different company.

Hire a Professional Roofer

There are some home projects that you can DIY, and there are others that you shouldn’t. Roof repairs should be left to professionals. Fixing your roof yourself can lead to a host of additional problems. It’s just not worth the risk.