The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced that it is making an additional $5,757,663 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to help HUD Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) agencies combat housing discrimination related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations that qualify for the funding, which is being awarded through FHIP’s Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) component, will be able to use the money to conduct a range of fair housing enforcement and education and outreach activities, including addressing discriminatory practices in underserved communities.

The funds constitute the second round of ARP funding this year that targets COVID-19 related discrimination. Last month HUD awarded $13.6 million in initial ARP funding to 51 FHIP agencies working to address the unequal impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color, low-income communities and other vulnerable populations.

“Unlawful treatment associated with COVID-19 robs families of housing security at a time when they need it the most,” said Demetria McCain, HUD’s principal deputy assistant secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, in a statement. “The additional ARP funds we’re making available today will provide more of our fair housing partners the financial resources they need to oppose discriminatory policies and practices.”

In addition to enforcement and education and outreach activities, the funding can be used to respond to housing inquiries, conduct fair housing testing, provide legal assistance and cover costs associated with providing services related to the pandemic.

Applicants who are interested in applying for funding should go to www.Grants.gov to obtain a copy of the specific Notice of Funding Opportunity, forms, instructions and other application materials. Additional information can be found on HUD’s website, www.hud.gov.

Applications must be received by Dec. 30, 2021.

Source: HUD