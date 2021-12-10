As 2021 comes to a close, real estate practitioners should be ready to jump into next year’s market, regardless of what it may bring. This means embracing new ways of doing business, from stepping up creativity in video marketing to adding alternative financing and purchasing models to your offerings.

Join RISMedia and the industry’s top real estate leaders and visionaries to learn the innovative strategies that will increase business in 2022. With 20-plus sessions and more than 50 speakers, and two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents, RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will help prepare you for any type of market.

When: Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Tune in to these sessions to get comprehensive insights on how you can boost business, bolster your reputation and convert more leads.

General Sessions



Welcome: Starting Strong, Staying Ahead: How to Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever

RISMedia Founder, CEO and Publisher John Featherston kicks off the event with a quick overview of some of the must-hear insights panelists will be sharing throughout the day.

The State of Real Estate With Sue Yannaccone

Realogy CEO Sue Yannaccone provides a national perspective on the opportunities, trends and challenges that lie ahead in 2022.

Breaking Down the New MLS Guidance: What Brokers and Agents Need to Know

After much debate, changes to MLS guidance were recently enacted, including requirements to display buyer broker commissions. Find out what the new guidance really means for brokers, agents and their consumers in this exclusive and timely session.

Broker Track

The Leadership Challenge: How to Structure a Management Team You Can Depend On

The most successful brokers have a strong management team in place to handle a variety of critical responsibilities, from operating key revenue streams to overseeing agent training. In this session, find out how to build a management team that keeps your business running smoothly and profitably.

Beyond iBuying: Creative Financing Options for Today’s Buyers

In today’s competitive real estate market, brokers are exploring innovative ways to get buyers into home. This session will explore the pros and cons of Power Buyer strategies, and how to make the right decision for your brokerage.

Agent Track

Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level

When it comes to searching for a home online, video rules for today’s consumers. In this session, agents share how they’re setting themselves—and their clients—apart with listing videos that go beyond the typical virtual tour.

How to Price Your Listings to Sell Faster and For More

While home prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years, balance is expected to return in 2022. In this session, find out how agents are working with sellers to set realistic expectations while maximizing results.

These are just a few of many sessions that will get you prepped for next year’s market.

