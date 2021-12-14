One of the most common topics of conversation regarding virtual assistants (VAs) centers around their schedule, specifically for those VAs who live on another continent, in a completely different time zone. How do you make that work?

In the case of MyOutDesk VAs, it’s quite simple. As the company employing our VAs, we have procedures in place to designate and assure their availability for clients in any time zone. We also track their activity during scheduled work hours to ensure transparency for both us and whichever client of ours is utilizing them.

Additionally, we have a knack for picking the right people for this kind of job. Successful VAs recognize the opportunity, appreciate the luxury of working from home and are passionate about having a stable career. There’s a degree of real commitment present in their ability to shape their daily life around this job.

Being that our VAs are based out of the Philippines, a lot of them work night shifts. Not all of them though. Some work as assistants for companies that don’t require interaction during the day, U.S. time, so the VA is free to complete their assignments and submit logs of work done during their own daytime, while their boss in the U.S. sleeps. But some companies prefer that their VA is available during the day, stateside. This is when a willing VA is assigned to work opposite hours, sleeping throughout their day and working during their night.

We asked one of our VAs about their daily routine to get a more detailed idea of their work/life balance. Let’s check it out:

9:00 a.m. Having finished their night shift, the VA has clocked out and prepared breakfast, relaxing with a book or watching TV before going to sleep.

3:00 p.m. The VA wakes up and spends a few hours hanging out with family/friends, running errands, doing chores, etc.

7:00 p.m. At this point in the evening, the VA often takes a short nap to recharge their batteries before beginning their night shift.

These folks make themselves available to the company they serve, working the schedule agreed upon at hiring. That’s the name of the game with a MyOutDesk virtual assistant: flexibility, reliability and results.

If you’re curious about how a VA might help your company, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. You can request a free one-on-one consultation to evaluate your needs and discuss some options. Day or night, we have a professional for your needs.