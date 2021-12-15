When it comes to technology and real estate, the term “disruption” gets thrown around a lot. At least that’s how Rogers Healy sees it. “Every day there’s a new technology company that’s going to take the world by storm,” says the founder and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies, the parent company of Healy’s independent real estate business, which has spent more than a decade expanding its reach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

With roughly 500 agents operating at his residential real estate arm, Rogers Healy & Associates (RHA) Real Estate, Healy notes that he prioritizes realistic goals for the tech stack he offers to his agents and clients.

“With a lot of the companies that have come on board, some have done well,” says Healy. “But when you go and promote yourself as a tech company, that’s not real estate.”

Rather than focusing on the shiny objects in the real estate tech space, Healy prioritizes the human side of the business, which is why he values simple and convenient tools and resources to help his agents better serve their clients.

That’s what ultimately led the self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur to team up with Propertybase (acquired by Lone Wolf in August 2021) almost three years ago when he set out to do an overhaul of each of his companies’ websites.

Propertybase, powered by Lone Wolf, is a global real estate and mortgage software company that provides real estate CRM software, a website builder, transaction management solutions and more.

Healy remembers Propertybase standing out because of their proposal for a streamlined tech offering, in addition to how the company carried itself out of more than a dozen companies.

“They operated like a business, which I appreciated,” says Healy.

Propertybase’s back-end integration has been a boon for Rogers Healy & Associates’ agents, offering a streamlined cache of resources that Healy notes has helped add efficiency with social media, CRMs and document management—all of which is evident in the level of agent adoption across the board.

“For a long time, I think my company has essentially had these beautiful sports cars that we weren’t driving because people didn’t know what they didn’t know,” he says, adding that Propertybase also helped simplify the process of retraining agents as they made the transition.

“The fact that we have these things that we’re paying for that people are using, for the most part, is a huge win,” Healy adds.

While he can’t say enough about Propertybase’s user-friendly tech products, Healy says that the company’s exceptional customer service and communication have been a shining star of the partnership.

“It’s almost like they’re a boutique company, even though I know their footprint is much larger,” he says. “I’m very realistic, and I realize that every company has obstacles, but Propertybase has been consistent, customer service-based and available. And that’s not something you would normally say about a company that big.”

Looking ahead, Healy claims that his companies are poised for additional growth with Propertybase and now Lone Wolf by their side.

“We’re in a multi-year deal with them, and we’re going to keep growing with them by our side,” he says. “Having the ability to be agile is kind of a rare thing in real estate, so as stuff comes up and there are new things that we can offer our team, I want to be able to go and give that to them before anyone else.”

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate online editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.