On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the U.S. Senate confirmed Alanna McCargo as president of Ginnie Mae—a position that hasn’t been permanently filled since 2017.

Robert D. Broeksmit, CMB, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), released the following statement in response to the news:

“MBA applauds the confirmation of Alanna McCargo to be president of Ginnie Mae. Her experience, knowledge of housing issues and strong working relationships with a wide array of stakeholders will serve her well in this position.

“We look forward to working with her on ways to advance Ginnie Mae modernization initiatives, enhance liquidity for Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights, and support adequate, affordable homeownership and rental housing throughout the country.”