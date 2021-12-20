The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced that over $1 million has been awarded to public housing agencies (PHAs) across the country to provide housing assistance to youth who are aging out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Twenty-six PHAs in 20 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young people transitioning out of foster care. In September, through the Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Competitive Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), HUD awarded over $14 million to 18 PHAs to prevent homelessness among young adults who have aged out, or are close to aging out, of the foster care system.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to live with housing stability,” said Danielle Bastarache, HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Housing and Voucher Programs, in a statement. “HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative has made that a reality for hundreds of youth by helping to provide access to housing for those who are aging out of foster care. Our Department is pleased to provide additional funding to public housing agencies across the country so they can support more individuals as they lay the foundation for their future success.”

HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) Initiative provides housing assistance and supportive services to young people with a child welfare history who are at-risk-of or experiencing homelessness.

To be eligible for FYI funding, public housing authorities must:

Administer a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program;

Enter into a partnership agreement with a Public Child Welfare Agency (PCWA);

Accept young people referred by their partnering PCWA; and

Determine that the referred youth are eligible for HCV assistance.

Source: HUD