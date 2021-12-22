Edwin and Claudia Acevedo, local entrepreneurs, influencers and broker/owners of Maxisari Holdings Inc. in southern California, have announced their affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate LLC with their business to operate as CENTURY 21 LOTUS.

The Acevedos, and their team of 54 sales professionals, will begin leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand’s comprehensive DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts, innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, and agent learning and coaching to enhance long-term client relationships, build on their industry-best quality service ratings, and deliver personalized experiences to real estate consumers in the markets they serve.

“This move will allow us, our family of agents and their clients and customers to collectively achieve our greatest real estate ambitions,” said Edwin Acevedo. “The CENTURY 21 brand’s client-centric approach, laser-like focus on quality service industry ratings and future-forward thinking aligns perfectly with our culture and we look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences consumers deserve.”

“Our team helps build memorable client experiences that take the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate and make it a rewarding journey worth celebrating,” added Claudia Acevedo. “We are excited to affiliate with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for more than 50 years has been on the forefront of innovative solutions for both consumer experiences and real estate business growth.”

“It speaks volumes about our brand that we can attract entrepreneurs like Edwin and Claudia who have an established reputation for integrity and trust, and demonstrate excellence with their agents and their clients,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “While this is extraordinary news for us, more importantly it’s even better for southern California real estate consumers.”

CENTURY 21 LOTUS will have two locations, at 10220 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, Calif. (main office) and 330 Wood Rd., Suite #C, Camarillo, Calif. For more information visit https://www.century21.com/.