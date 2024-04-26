United® Real Estate has announced the official rollout of its Financial Wellness Program. The curated bundle of services bridges longstanding gaps for independent contractors.

In addition to an ever-growing suite of marketing tools, lead generation tools, and unique commission structures that maximize an affiliate’s income, United’s agents and owners will now have access to a comprehensive Financial Wellness Program.

The package of benefits includes healthcare and family wellness plans specifically designed for independent contractors, company-sponsored financial literacy tools to guide affiliates through debt elimination, budget planning, and programmed savings with targeted goals aimed at understanding and managing money. The final pillar of the program is estate and trust planning, tax preparation, investment vehicles and retirement planning. All are resulting from new efforts by United to holistically address the long-term financial, health and well-being of its affiliates.

While much of the real estate industry is pulling back on resources for its affiliates, United is directing more investment to strategic initiatives. The Financial Wellness Program is projected to build tens of millions of dollars in true wealth for United’s agents and families, based on the measured results from a pilot study. The initial pilot, involving 600+ enrollees across three brokerages, led to a combined Financial Turnaround of over $600,000 for the participants within just months of the rollout—a remarkable financial result.

“We are solving longstanding problems for self-employed practitioners. Unlike W2 employees, real estate agents do not traditionally have access to 401K retirement plans, healthcare plans or other wealth management services, for example,” explained Phillip Cantrell, EVP-Strategy. “Our direct investment in services that have the power to improve the financial trajectories of our agents’ lives is not only revolutionary but also perfectly aligns with our mission.”

Key components of the Financial Wellness Program include curated partners United has secured on behalf of its agents and integrated within its proprietary Bullseye(TM) Agent Productivity Platform.

Better Income: United Agents retain 96% GCI—the most of any national brokerage, as documented by real estate strategist and author Mike DelPrete .

Health & Wellness Services: access to affordable, high-quality PPO health, dental and vision plans designed for independent contractors and their families.

Financial Literacy Tools: Ramsey Solutions Smart Dollar —a company-sponsored financial wellness benefit based on principles that have helped millions of people ditch debt and save wisely over the last 30 years, including budget setting and creating achievable financial goals, all tracked from any digital device.

Wealth Management Services: access to private banking, wealth planning services and comprehensive financial planning, including estates, trusts and wills.

“Embracing change, quickly pivoting when appropriate and making strategic investments is one of our core competitive strengths. It is core to our culture. Now is the perfect time for United to come in with our systems and tools while others are pulling back to navigate the remainder of the current challenged market conditions. Our ability to deploy our resources into the company is helping us grow in a smart and sustainable manner, and we are perfectly positioned and thriving in a downturn,” commented Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer. “What we are setting into motion now will build multi-generational wealth for our agents, brokers and auctioneers by filling a void in much needed services.”

For more information, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.