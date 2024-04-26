Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was named on the America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2024 list, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. This is the fifth time Anywhere was recognized as a diversity leader by Forbes, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to inclusion in real estate. Anywhere ranks among the publication’s top 50 companies, jumping more than 100 spots from 2023, and is the highest ranking residential real estate company on the list.

“We are so proud that Anywhere continues to be recognized by Forbes as a Top Employer for Diversity, a testament to our culture of inclusion and our commitment to making a positive impact,” said Troy Singleton, senior vice president, Anywhere Integrated Services, and head of the Anywhere Diversity Council. “Our work helps people open doors to a better future, which is why we actively cultivate an internal culture where every employee is included, valued, and empowered to contribute to our mission of empowering everyone’s next move.”

Empowering impact through inclusion

Anywhere stated they are committed to fostering a sense of belonging for all by increasing representation in our employee community and developing an inclusive culture that helps our employees build richer, more meaningful careers.

The company embraces diverse leadership representation on its Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and among top leaders, and offers eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) which focus on career development, education, and networking, according to a release.

The company also stated they offer unique development opportunities like Real Career Connections, a mentorship program pairing ERG members with senior leader mentors, allowing them to broaden their support networks, formulate career goals, and work through professional challenges. Additionally, employees have opportunities to participate in events focused on understanding and advocacy, including one week dedicated to exploring social impact.

Making moves that matter

Anywhere recognizes the potential of real estate to be a catalyst for change, the company stated. The company continues to be a vocal champion for positive progress, spearheading a number of programs and initiatives designed to create meaningful change, including:

The Anywhere Inclusive Ownership Program, an industry-first initiative where brokerage owners who qualify and affiliate with an Anywhere brand can take advantage of financial incentives that help open doors and strengthen representation in the industry



What Moves Her, a trailblazing campaign that supports the growth of women in real estate.



The Agents of Change, a forum for the company’s network to engage with and celebrate diverse agents and attract outside agents, in partnership with Freddie Mac.



Industry partnerships with key industry organizations that champion equity in real estate, such as the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, and others.

More information can be found in the 2023 Anywhere CSR Report.