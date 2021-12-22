James O’Bryon is the CEO of RE/MAX Gold, which includes several partner companies in California and Nevada that comprise the largest and most powerful RE/MAX sales organization globally.

During the pandemic, the organization added $2 billion in sales volume and integrated eight brokerages into his organization, which O’Bryon has attributed to his team’s accomplishments.

Here, he discusses the leadership practices that led him to become an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker—individuals recognized for their positive contributions to the real estate industry—and how he is preparing for the future real estate market.



Jordan Grice: What does it mean to be named an RISMedia Newsmaker within the Luminaries category?



James O’Bryon: Recognition as a Luminary is recognition of the hard work and dedication of thousands of members of Gold Nation. I receive the award on their behalf – they make it possible.



JG: As 2021 comes to a close, how would you characterize the year’s performance for RE/MAX Gold?



JO: 2021 set the stage for what will be an epic 2022. Gold Nation’s footprint expanded to three additional states—Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

This growth created an even stronger brain trust of extraordinary leaders. We introduced vertical essential services across our landscape. Despite the challenging times, our leadership, staff, and agents continued to serve our clients at the highest possible level.



JG: What was the mantra at your brokerage to succeed during this year’s feverish market?



JO: Gold Nation’s mantra has remained consistent through all markets—feverish and otherwise. We do the right thing for our agents and their clients. We emphasize the reason the best agents joined our great industry: to serve the consumer at the highest possible level. Our emphasis on quality begets quantity.



JG: What trends have you noticed in your market that have helped you and your agents succeed in 2021?



JO: The trend toward efficiency will continue to help our agents succeed. These new efficiencies must be mixed with time-honored high-level care and personal interaction. The most significant trend for Gold Nation is Gold Nation. We are relentless in our mission to provide the best for our employees, agents, and clients 24/7, 365.



JG: Considering the year that real estate has had in 2021, How do you see your respective market evolving throughout 2022 and how are you preparing?



JO: Barring an unforeseen turn, markets will normalize in 2022. This normalization will be reflected in more traditional seasonality and slowed price appreciation. Our game plan for addressing the cooling market will be to help our agents take greater market share with competitive marketing advantages.



JG:How is your company working to make your agent’s jobs easier?



JO: We’ve introduced agent-focused tools to help streamline many of their day-to-day processes. We provide “First io” as a predictive analytic application while also providing a full agent-support marketing program called Enhance and a transaction coordination system called TMS.