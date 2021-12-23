BoomTown, a cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform for real estate professionals, has announced the winners of their second annual BoomTown Give Back Awards, highlighting members of the real estate community who have gone above and beyond to serve others in 2021.

The winners each received a $1,000 prize; $100 was given to the charity of each finalist’s choice, and BoomTown’s pledge to donate $10 per nomination to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, generated an additional $1,100 donation.

“It’s been a privilege to facilitate the recognition of those in our industry who are truly paying it forward for a second year in a row,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “We’re excited about the growth and engagement of this initiative, the hundreds of examples of people doing good, and the opportunity to contribute to so many worthy causes.”

2021 BoomTown Give Back Award Recipients:

The Helping Hand award celebrates jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community, The Walk the Talk award showcases those making charitable giving an integral part of their business, and The Creative Changemaker highlights using creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back. Award recipients were selected by a panel of judges from BoomTownLOVE, the company’s service and outreach organization, and nominations for 2022 will resume in November. To learn more about the winners, visit https://go.boomtownroi.com/boomtown-give-back-awards



For more about BoomTown visit boomtownroi.com.