Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in conjunction with the entire Hanna Family of Companies, has announced it will host its biennial convention, HannaCon 2022, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 2-3, 2022. The company expects thousands of real estate professionals from across Howard Hanna’s 11-state footprint to attend its first destination convention in their 60-plus-year history.

The company announced the event keynote speaker will be Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who will share his experience transitioning from the basketball court to the boardroom. In addition to the keynote address, each day will include panels and breakout sessions covering various real estate topics, unique offerings from leading technology and marketing companies, and a general session featuring respected industry speakers. There are more than 20 speakers slated to address convention goers to provide the latest and greatest tips and tricks of the trade.

“We are excited to take our convention to new heights in 2022,” said Helen Hanna Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “As we grow and evolve as a company, we’re pleased to bring our agents an enhanced convention experience. They can expect the best and brightest in education, networking, and entertainment in the industry.”

The theme of the upcoming convention is Stronger Together, which represents the collective strength of the Hanna Family of Companies, the company stated. Throughout the years, Howard Hanna has executed a deliberate growth plan, focused on increasing their footprint through organic growth and strategic partnership. As new ways to expand arose, Howard Hanna has been presented the opportunity to partner with several well-known and respected brands that have become part of the Hanna Family of Companies. It is the combined strength in size, leadership, and knowledge that will be celebrated at the convention.

“We have grown considerably since our last convention,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Being able to include agents from our partners at Allen Tate Realtors®, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, and The F.C. Tucker Company is a huge advantage to everyone involved. By gathering together in Vegas, this opportunity allows everyone to truly recognize that we are stronger together.”