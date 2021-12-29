NAR PULSE—A .realtor™ web address can help you get your brokerage’s name into the rhythm of search engines’ algorithm and put you higher up in its search rankings. That means you’ll get more notice online—leading you to more leads! Claim your web address today, now with a FREE professional website!

AVM vs the RVM®–REALTORS® Make the Difference

Zillow’s recent shutdown of its iBuying program has put AVMs under the microscope… Here’s why the RVM® (Realtors Valuation Model®) is in a league of its own.



Spring Into the New Year With Half-Off Per Course With NAR Academy!

Advance your career with an MBA in Real Estate Management this year. At NAR Academy, National Association of REALTORS® members receive 50% off tuition for each eligible course taken during the Spring 2022 semester. Learn more and share with your agents!