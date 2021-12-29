Real Estate Webmasters helps independent Tennessee brokerage compete in a crowded market

Founded as a local firm in 1975 by Bob Parks, Parks Realty (now known as Parks-Village Real Estate) has been serving the greater Nashville market for over 45 years. Consistently recognized for excellence, today, the firm boasts 13 offices and 1,200-plus agents.

Laser-focused on growing its presence throughout middle Tennessee, the firm merged with Village Real Estate earlier this year. And while their name might have changed, the independent firm is still 100% committed to providing agents the same level of marketing and services a franchise or national firm would offer.

Leading the charge is CFO/COO Jenni Barnett, who transitioned to the real estate industry after a stint in public accounting. Barnett joined Parks-Village Real Estate as CFO in 2000 before assuming the additional role of COO in 2005.

Handling the firm’s financial and operational needs, as well as their technology offerings, Barnett works closely with Nancy Amaker, director of marketing, on a variety of initiatives.

Topping the list is its partnership with Real Estate Webmasters.

“We began our project with Real Estate Webmasters a little over five years ago,” says Barnett, who goes on to explain that they were unhappy with the firm’s current website provider at the time.

“After talking to several real estate website platform providers, it was obvious that Real Estate Webmasters could offer us the customization we were looking for,” says Barnett.

One of the biggest benefits in working with Real Estate Webmasters, Barnett can’t say enough about the level of customization they’ve been afforded since the partnership began.

To that end, all of the services available to agents have been completely integrated into one space, providing a seamless source of information, marketing and additional resources.

“Thanks to Real Estate Webmasters, we’ve been able to integrate all of our technology within our agent intranet, giving agents an easier path forward as far as how to find the tools they need,” says Barnett.

The fully integrated platform, complete with single sign-on, was a huge step for the firm.

“Instead of directing agents to 10 different places with 10 different logins, we’re able to point them to one central location for all their needs,” says Barnett, which has proven valuable as far as agent recruitment is concerned.

With a weekly standing meeting on the calendar, Barnett notes that working with the team at Real Estate Webmasters has been a positive experience from the get-go.

“Our project manager provides transparency into where the projects in operation currently stand, so we always know when things are coming to completion,” says Barnett.

Drilling down further, the team is quick to respond, providing timely feedback and bringing new ideas and solutions to the table.

“Real Estate Webmasters offers the customization brokerages need in order to create the kind of experience they’re looking to provide agents, which is critically important for independent brokerages,” concludes Barnett. “They’ve been instrumental in helping with efficiencies in terms of workflow, marketing and other things we wanted to accomplish for our agents, in addition to automating a lot of our processes.”

