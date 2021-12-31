From Power Brokers to top-producing agents to the industry’s leading coaches and trainers, attendees at RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual day of learning, will learn from the best to develop strategies for success in 2022, despite headwinds from inventory, inflation and pandemic concerns.
This year’s event will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, and feature more than 50 of the industry’s leading visionaries in more than 20 sessions with separate tracks for brokers and agents.
RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will help you start 2022 strong and give you the tips and strategies to maintain the momentum all year long.
Click here to register now
Highlights from the event’s more than 20 sessions include:
- The State of Real Estate With Sue Yannaccone
- Tracey Hawkins: The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business
- Securing Your Financial Future With Ben Kinney
- Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level
- How to Price Your Listing to Sell Faster and for More
- Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results
- New Leads vs. Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business
These are just a few of many sessions that will get you prepped for next year’s market.
