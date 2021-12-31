From Power Brokers to top-producing agents to the industry’s leading coaches and trainers, attendees at RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual day of learning, will learn from the best to develop strategies for success in 2022, despite headwinds from inventory, inflation and pandemic concerns.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, and feature more than 50 of the industry’s leading visionaries in more than 20 sessions with separate tracks for brokers and agents.

RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will help you start 2022 strong and give you the tips and strategies to maintain the momentum all year long.

Click here to register now and receive a 50% discount off your registration fee.

Highlights from the event’s more than 20 sessions include:

The State of Real Estate With Sue Yannaccone

Sue Yannaccone Tracey Hawkins : The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business

Securing Your Financial Future With Ben Kinney

Ben Kinney Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level

How to Price Your Listing to Sell Faster and for More

Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results

New Leads vs. Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business

These are just a few of many sessions that will get you prepped for next year’s market.

Register now for 50% off your registration fee.

Event Sponsors

Platinum

Real Estate Webmasters

MoxiWorks

Master

Century 21 Real Estate

Newrez

Host

Accredited Buyer’s Designation

Brokermint

Buyside

eXp Realty

HomeTeam Inspection Service

MooveGuru

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Event

Sherri Johnson Coaching