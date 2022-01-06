Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that Staples Property Group LLC & Lake Palestine Real Estate, Inc. have joined the network and will now operate as Staples Sotheby’s International Realty. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the United States and its 25th office in the state of Texas.

Headquartered in the city of Tyler, Staples Sotheby’s International Realty will have three offices to service the areas of Tyler, Lake Palestine, and Palestine, Texas. The firm is owned and operated by Dana Staples, who brings 16 years of experience to the company.

“Known as the Rose Capital of America, the city of Tyler is making a name for itself,” said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty, in a statement. “As we saw throughout the pandemic, buyers are continuously flocking to new markets in search of space, natural beauty, and lifestyle interests. The region is seeing increased interest from urban cities and Western states looking for a more relaxing pace of life. Dana and her team bring a well-rounded background to the brand, and I look forward to welcoming Staples Sotheby’s International Realty to the network and our continued expansion in Texas.”

“Many say Eastern Texas is a hidden treasure, and I must admit that I agree,” said Staples in a statement. “Tyler is truly a place where small town charm meets big city culture and with the growing interest in our region, it was important for us to align ourselves with a real estate company that mirrors our unwavering commitment to our clients. Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty permits us to provide the best possible experience for our buyers and sellers and gives us the support we need to further expand our presence in the region.”

The company currently has 15 sales associates with plans for continued growth.

For more information, please visit www.sothebys.com.