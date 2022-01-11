Your washer and dryer can make your chores easier, but a good set can be a sizable investment. To keep your clothes in their best shape, you must keep your washer and dryer in their top form. Your washer and dryer may do the cleaning, but it too needs a little help from time to time. These tips will help you clean your washer and dryer to keep it in its best form.

Clean Your Washer

There are a plethora of DIY solutions to keep your washer clean, many involve white vinegar. You can use a natural DIY alternative or stick to the tried-and-true store-bought options. Keep in mind, if you have a new high-efficiency washer, you may want to research if a DIY option is safe for your model. Washer cleaning pods are easily purchased and you simply have to pop them in your washing machine, set your machine on the cleaning setting and let it do its work.

Leave Your Washer Lid Open

Front-loading washers use a tight seal to keep water in during the washing cycle. This means that any excess moisture gets locked in your washer and can begin to smell stale if left unattended. From time to time, let your washer door sit open so that the extra moisture can dry—preventing a sour smell before it begins.

Check Your Drain Pump Filter

Front-loading washers use a drain pump filter. Be sure to check and clean this regularly based on your use of the washer. Monthly is ideal for most households. Unsure where it is located? Consult your owner’s manual for information on your model.

Remove Lint After Each Load

Lint in your lint screen can build up after each load. To keep your dryer running well and prevent a fire hazard, be sure to clean the screen in between loads.

Clean Your Dryer Ducts

Annual dryer duct cleaning is important to keep your dryer working its best. However, this maintenance task is vital to your home’s safety as well. Clogged ducts are a fire hazard and cause thousands of house fires each year. Consider replacing your vinyl dryer exhaust ducts with metal ductwork to reduce fire hazards.

Check Your Clothing’s Pockets Before Each Wash

The best offense is a good defense. Keep your dryer free from melted gum, crayons and lipsticks by simply checking pockets of any items before you put them in the dryer. If something sneaks past your watchful eye, consult your owner’s manual to find out how to tackle the issue.

