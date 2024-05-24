Summer is both a season and a feeling. It’s a time that feels easier, more relaxed and all-around lightened up. Bringing that summer-inspired feeling into your home can help you lean into the season, no matter how chaotic your summer schedule is. From natural elements to natural light to lightened-up textiles, the little details will create a carefree summer feeling. Read on for ways to create a light, airy and summer-inspired space.

Bring in the Outdoors

From seasonal flowers, greenery and summer-inspired scents, bringing these outdoor elements inside can help create an indoor-outdoor living lifestyle. Instead of artificial greenery, pick up a fresh bunch of eucalyptus on your weekly grocery run. Or, buy fresh flowers when you visit your local farmer’s market.

Maximize the Natural Light

A sun-soaked home can transform a space’s appearance and feel. Opening the window treatments, rearranging furniture that blocks the windows, cleaning the exterior windows and trimming any trees or shrubs that block the windows will all help more natural light flood the area.

Keep the Home Clutter-Free

Clutter-free surfaces instantly make a room feel lighter, brighter and airier. Making a dedicated effort to keep surfaces such as tables, counters and entry areas clear of clutter will help you navigate your home more easily and can offer mood-boosting benefits.

Incorporate Seasonal Textiles and Lightened Colors

One of the easiest ways to update a home for a new season is to update some textiles. Updating the accent pillows, throw blankets and bedding to summer-inspired textiles such as linen and cotton can help your senses adjust to a new season. Selecting textiles in lighter and brighter hues can make a space feel lighter and more colorful. Natural textiles like wicker ottomans, woven lampshades or a sisal runner can bring a sense of summer’s casual mood to a room.

Summer-Inspired Patterns

Certain patterns, such as florals, botanicals and block print, have a summer-like feeling. If you typically lean towards plaid and herringbone, you could swap out these patterns in exchange for a block print throw pillow, striped blanket and a set of framed botanical prints.

Swap Out the Artwork and Decorative Elements

Updating a few pieces of artwork and decorative accents, such as the home decor pieces on your shelves and tables, will help your space feel fresh and seasonally relevant. Woven baskets, lighter-hued wood accents, incorporating more greenery and updating the coffee table books all lighten and refresh a room instantly. Additionally, hanging lighter and brighter pieces of art in your primary living spaces can give the walls the boost of color that they need.

Blend Your Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Coordinating your indoor and outdoor living areas will create a feeling of indoor-outdoor living. Unifying these spaces with a complementary color scheme, floor-to-ceiling windows and accessible walkways will result in one large connected space that allows you to seamlessly float between the two areas.