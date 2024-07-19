On top of rising grocery and gasoline prices, inflation has also caused a spike in home and auto insurance costs. Unfortunately, in addition to these market-related increases, a rising occurrence of fraud is sending insurance prices even higher. Whether you’re an actual victim of insurance fraud or simply an active policyholder, the reality is that insurance fraud impacts everyone. And as the frequency and complexity of fraudulent activities increase, so does the cost of insurance for all policyholders.



The experts at Mercury Insurance explain that insurance fraud is a deliberately deceptive act that often results in a wrongful insurance payout. It can be committed by applicants, policyholders, third parties or even the insurance providers themselves — and it affects virtually every type of insurance including auto and homeowners.



The main insurance-fraud offenses include fraudulent claims, application fraud and premium fraud. Of these, fraudulent claims occur most frequently, which involve offenders filing false or exaggerated claims to receive benefits they are not entitled to.



While consumers can help combat insurance fraud, they need to know what to look for. Mercury provides the following tips to be aware of: