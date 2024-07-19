Did you know that drivers logged 3.263 trillion miles on U.S. roads in 2023? These stats from the Federal Highway Administration help prove the fact that more and more Americans are taking to the open road for long getaways and quick weekend excursions.

If you’re among the growing legions of road trippers, it’s critical that you take the proper time to make sure your vehicle is well maintained and safe. Doing so goes beyond changing the oil and an annual tune-up, however. Inspecting your tires for signs of wear and tear should be high on your priority list.

According to a study from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, 53% of U.S. drivers don’t know how to properly check their tires for signs of wear. If you’re one of that majority here are some helpful tips from national retailer Discount Tire:

Check your tread. An auto repair or tire professional can use a mobile tread depth scanner to see if your vehicle has enough tread left to ensure a safe stopping distance. Or you can conduct a DIY check of your tread depth at home by sticking an upside-down penny into a tread groove —if Lincoln’s head is visible, it’s time to replace your tire.

Check your tire air pressure at least once a month when the tires are cool — especially before a long trip. Incorrect pressure can lead to poor handling, worse gas mileage and uneven wear. Keep in mind that hot summer temperatures affect tire pressure—for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 psi.

Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops.

Replace tires that are six years old or older. Rubber becomes harder and brittle as it ages, so drivers should check the age of their tires on the DOT number stamped on the tire’s sidewall.

Check your trunk to see what equipment your car contains for tire emergencies, such as tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors.

Conducting this safety check on your tires will help ensure a safe and smooth ride for you and your passengers when embarking on your next road trip.