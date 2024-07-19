Many families look forward to the long days, warm weather and many festivities of summer. But for the four-legged members of our family, summertime also ushers in a host of hazards. According to the vets at Petco, from high temperatures to anxiety-inducing fireworks, summer presents several risks to cats and dogs. She offers the following tips for keeping your furry friends safe and happy throughout the season:

Recognize and treat heat-related issues. Know how to recognize the signs of overheating and dehydration in your pet, such as panting, drooling, deep or rapid breathing, disorientation and vomiting. Be sure to provide access to cool drinking water and shade at all times, and keep up with grooming to help your furry family members stay cool and hydrated throughout the summer.

Manage fireworks. For many pets, fireworks are often stressful and anxiety-producing. Help mitigate your pet’s distress by keeping them inside, distracting them with games and toys, and creating a calm area with cozy bedding and soothing music. If these strategies don’t seem to work, talk to your vet about over-the-counter or prescription calming medications.

Monitor air quality. From high humidity to wildfire smoke, summer can present air-quality issues for your pet. Pay attention to air-quality warnings and keep your pet inside as much as possible when the atmosphere is less than ideal. If your pet is older and/or has respiratory issues, talk to your vet immediately if they’re having trouble breathing.

Be vigilant at parties. Summer is prime time for outdoor gatherings and big celebrations. When you’re hosting an event, keep your pet’s safety in mind as many foods are toxic for animals. If you’re having a pool party, make sure your pet is kept at a safe distance or wears a life vest.

Prevent wandering. During the summertime when doors are often open and more time is spent outside, there’s a higher chance of your pet wandering off, especially if you have a senior dog or cat. Be more vigilant about closing gates and not leaving doors open, and make sure your furry family member has ID tags or a microchip.

The extra effort to protect your pets during summer will be well worth it, ensuring that the entire family enjoys the season to the fullest.