When you’re designing an outdoor living space, many of the same interior design principles apply. Like any room in your home, inevitable design mistakes can creep into a design plan despite the best intentions. While this space is more laid-back and casual and lacks details such as wallpaper, styling and all art, designing an outdoor living space still requires the same measured, thoughtful and functional approach that an indoor living area requires. Since many of these design mistakes are relatively common, find out what they are so you can avoid making them in your own outdoor living area. Read on for common outdoor living space mistakes.

Lacks Conversation Areas

Outdoor living areas are meant to bring people together. Whether you’re enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning with your partner, chatting with your children, hosting a happy hour with neighbors or settling in for late-night conversation under the string lights, an outdoor living space should have seating areas that invite these conversations. This means space planning to accommodate enough chairs, sofas and sectionals for your lifestyle. Additionally, every seat should have a surface to rest a drink and snack on.

No Decorative Elements

While an outdoor living space isn’t as accessorized as an indoor living space, it should still have a final accessory layer. This means anchoring the area with an outdoor rug, outdoor throw pillows, table lamps or lanterns for ambient light, candles, decorative plants and potted flowers. These details add depth, color, texture and interest that can transform a backyard into an inviting outdoor living area.

Insufficient Lighting

The correct mix of outdoor lighting brings ambiance and magic to any outdoor living space. Outdoor lighting can transform a backyard into a resort-inspired retreat, casting a soft glow over the area. Additionally, it makes the area safer to navigate after the sun has set. A mix of pathway lighting, coach lamps, string lighting and table lighting provides the lighting mix a space needs to be both functional and aesthetically magical.

Scarce Flowers

Despite how extensive your backyard landscaping is, filling your outdoor living areas with a mix of potted trees, plants and flowers will make this area feel extra inviting. A mix of generously sized planters for larger trees and topiaries, medium-sized planters for flowers and smaller tabletop planters for flowers and other greenery provides the size and scale that any space needs.

Lacks Privacy and Protection

An outdoor living area should provide a respite from weather elements and direct sight lines into your backyard. It should be a space that has enough privacy to comfortably lounge without neighbors having full sight lines. Additionally, part of the living space should have a covering, whether it’s a roof, pergola or generously sized umbrellas, to protect you from harsh sun or rain.

An outdoor living area can serve many purposes in the summer. It often replaces your indoor living and dining area, where you entertain, lounge, eat and unwind.