After your offer is accepted and you count down the days until closing, you can officially put away your homebuying checklist and create a post-closing homeowner checklist. After you close, many items need to be accomplished to have a seamless moving process. Read on to learn more about what to expect after the closing as you transition from homebuyer to a homeowner.

Set Up the Utilities

Transferring utilities, such as cable, internet, electricity, gas, water and trash, to your name immediately after closing will ensure that the service is uninterrupted.

Update Personal Details

Creating a list of everywhere you’ll need to update your address will help keep you organized and ensure you get all the necessary updates.

Change-of-address form with USPS

Driver’s license and passport

Voter registration

Financial institutions and insurance companies

Update family and friends

Medical providers

Your children’s schools

Mobile phone carriers

Additional subscription services that require billing information, such as streaming services, magazines, prescriptions and any additional membership

Change the Locks

Changing the locks should be one of the first things you do after closing, especially if you have a delayed move-in date. There’s no way of knowing who else has copies of the key, so changing the locks as soon as you obtain ownership will help secure your home. Additionally, you will need to change the garage door keypad and the contact information and password for the home’s security system.

Familiarize Yourself With the Shut-Offs

When you buy a new house, there’s a period of time you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of the house. Knowing where the utility shut-offs are located is imperative to act quickly in an emergency. Important shut-offs include:

Water

Electricity

Gas

Faucets and toilets

Furnace

Heaters

Stoves

Dishwashers

Create a Home Maintenance Schedule

A new home comes with new maintenance needs, so creating a home maintenance checklist before or immediately following your move-in will keep you organized and help protect your investment. From learning new systems such as a sprinkler system or full-house generator to understanding the exterior landscaping schedule and scheduling the monthly pest service, every house has its own set of needs that will keep it running smoothly and efficiently.

Keep All the Closing Documents

Even though the home closing is behind you, it is imperative to keep all your closing documents in a secure, fireproof place. You may need to revisit these documents for insurance, tax, or construction purposes.

Delay Major Construction Projects

You may want to jump immediately into large construction projects to make the home feel like yours. However, delaying some of these projects may help you in the long run. Learning how you live and want to live in the house can help shape your construction plans and result in a home that services both your immediate and long-term living needs.