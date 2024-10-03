Like any season, fall is a fresh start and you may feel renewed energy to complete much-needed home projects. Autumn is an excellent time to complete the projects to winterize your home for the colder months ahead. These home improvement projects can protect your home and keep you comfortable as the seasons and temperatures turn. Read on for some of the top fall home improvement projects.

Replace the Windows

Drafty windows can prevent a home from ever feeling completely warm. Additionally, they can drastically increase a home’s energy consumption and energy bills. As a first step, you can apply caulk or weather stripping. However, if the windows are 15-30 years old, they may need to be replaced with energy-efficient windows.

Reinsulate the Attic

Fall is the best time to fix the insulation so you can have fresh insulation before winter. Insulation should be replaced roughly every 15 years. You may notice signs the insulation should be replaced, such as feeling drafts, differences in interior temperature or unusually high energy bills.

Repair Driveway Cracks

Fixing any cracks in the driveway is an essential home improvement project to complete before winter’s freezing temperatures arrive. If you notice any small cracks, they can grow into a more significant issue in the winter, as the driveway service will contract and expand all winter as the temperature fluctuates.

Inspect and Clean the Fireplace

Fireplace season has arrived, and if you have a wood-burning fireplace, scheduling an annual cleaning is essential to burning safe fires. The residue from burning wood can build up, which can be a fire hazard and carbon monoxide poisoning risk. In addition to the cleaning, the chimney should be inspected for cracks and repaired if any are discovered.

Repaint the Exterior

Exterior painting needs to be completed when the temperature is above 50 degrees, so fall is an ideal time to complete this project. A fresh coat of exterior paint will keep your home looking fresh in the winter months and add a layer of protection against moisture.

Fix the Siding

Like exterior painting, repairing the siding before the winter will protect your home against the winter elements. Replacing or repairing the siding should be completed before the temperatures drop too much to keep your home warm and comfortable.

Clean the Gutters

If the gutters aren’t cleaned, autumn leaf build-up will lead to major issues in the winter. This build-up can clog the gutters and result in water build-up that can freeze when the temperatures drop. In addition to scheduling a gutter cleaning, have the gutters inspected to determine if they are working correctly and if they need to be replaced. Gutter replacement usually needs to be completed every 20 years.

Assess the Roof

If repairing the roof has been on your home improvement to-do list, there is no better time than autumn. A home’s roof works hard in the winter, so ensuring it’s in top condition can help prevent winter weather-related issues. Replacing missing shingles, repairing holes, repairing rot or fixing loose nails can all be part of the roof repair process.