Century 21 Real Estate has announced that CENTURY 21 John T. Ferreira & Son Inc., a firm with more than 100 years in business in the Nassau County, NY area, will now be doing business under a new affiliation as CENTURY 21 Miller Elite. Broker/Owner Gina Miller, operates the business with her husband Dean Miller and their team of 40 sales professionals.



“We will stay true to the culture created by the Ferreira’s of helping our family of agents grow as people and as professionals” said Miller. “We have a high-tech, quality service company that empowers our agents to deliver a full-service experience to their customers so that all parties can achieve their greatest real estate ambitions.”



“Gina’s mindset for going above and beyond and giving 121% to supporting her agents

sets the positive tone for positive outcomes, and ultimately will create a stronger team of

sales professionals who will in turn do the same for the people and the communities in

which they live and work,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21

Real Estate LLC. “My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them

grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”



