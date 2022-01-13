Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that it is expanding its network’s presence in Idaho with the opening of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty East Idaho. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the state and its ninth brokerage in Idaho.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty East Idaho is led by longtime Idaho Falls real estate leader, Julie Anglesey, who will serve as designated broker and co-owner, along with Tracy Kasper, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sun Valley Properties. Together, the duo brings more than 40 years of combined real estate experience to the company. The brokerage is located in the city of Idaho Falls and will serve the residential and luxury real estate markets in the region.

“As individuals seek a lifestyle that promotes outdoor engagement and work-life balance, we are seeing a shift from urban communities to cities like Idaho Falls,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Our new franchise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty East Idaho marks the brand’s expanding presence in the region and we are pleased to welcome them to our global network.”

“We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers looking to capture a certain lifestyle,” said Julie Anglesey, Broker and Co-Owner. “I look forward to working closely with Tracy and our dynamic team to create a culture in Idaho Falls that elevates the local real estate industry to a new standard.” The company is actively involved in the local community, with Julie Anglesey serving as a commissioner on the Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission and previously supporting the local Chamber of Commerce.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty East Idaho to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network and we are looking forward to supporting them as they continue to grow their business.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has nine network member offices in the state with plans for continued growth.

For more information visit: https://www.bhhssilverhawkrealtyeastidaho.com/.