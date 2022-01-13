Danny Joyner

President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS®

Greenville, South Carolina

www.cdanjoyner.com

Region served: Upstate South Carolina, including Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, Pickens and Oconee Counties

Years in real estate: 57

Number of offices: 10

Number of agents: 425

How did you come to be a part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, and how has that helped mold your brokerage?

We joined the Prudential Real Estate network over 30 years ago and transitioned to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices after that brand launched in 2013. We’re proud to be associated with a brand with high-quality standards globally.

What tools and resources provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices do you and your agents find most valuable?

The brand value and reputation are synonymous with quality, results and global expertise. The Berkshire Hathaway name provides the ultimate reassurance to clients that we are trusted advisors for this important time in their lives. Additionally, the brand’s resources are unparalleled in terms of exposure for our agents and our clients. From digital ads for every listing to networking groups and events, we leverage the brand offerings to maximize results for our agents and clients.

What is one of the challenges your market faces, and what are you doing to overcome it?

Inventory is at an all-time low, so we’re getting creative to help potential sellers overcome their hesitation to sell.

What strategies do you have in place to successfully reach out to first-time buyers?

It’s increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to find affordable options given the dramatic increase in pricing across the board due to inventory levels, so our agents are focused on educating them as to the different loans that are available. Fortunately, we’re seeing more new-home construction in our market aimed specifically at this group of buyers.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier?

We offer unparalleled agent support from all angles. We have dedicated in-office agent services coordinators and non-competing brokers whose sole mission is to support our agents in every facet of their business. Additionally, we have made significant investments in technology to streamline our agents’ day-to-day and long-term operations. Essentially, we strive to make every day a more efficient and balanced day for our agents. Lastly, we believe strongly in training our associates in the right ways to do business.

What trends are you keeping an eye on as you form your gameplan for the year?

iBuyers for one. I am also interested to see how inventory levels hold up.

As the industry continues to evolve, how do you and your agents stay ahead of the curve?

We encourage our associates to build long-term business goals through relationships and systems rather than short-term transactional-focused business moves, and we equip them with the tools to do so. Prepare properly for the future, and today will fall into place.

How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?

2020 was the year of the unexpected. Fortunately, we had undertaken a shift to largely digital transactional and marketing platforms in 2018, so our agents were equipped and trained to meet the needs of their clients even in the constraints during the height of the COVID pandemic. Most importantly, we all learned adaptability and teamwork—and were reminded of the ever-present value of relationships.

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.