For a seventh straight year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review, as the organization released its prestigious “Top 200 Best Franchises” list, which is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review selected this year’s exclusive list of award winners based on survey results from over 30,000 franchise owners across more than 300 of today’s leading brands. The annual “Top 200 Best Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“We are extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our Weichert franchise owners and earn a spot on this prestigious list for a seventh straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with the top technology, tools, support and training to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry. We are very proud that our franchisees see the great value of our offerings and the amazing work provided by our support team.”

Participants in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems including leadership, training and support, technology, operations, core values and franchisor/franchisee relations.

Weichert® received very favorable results from a vast majority of the franchise owners who participated in the survey, which helped the organization earn the honor as one of the country’s top franchises.

Weichert’s highest-rated area was in the core values category, as franchise owners rated the organization and its leadership team extremely well on levels of trust, respect, honesty, integrity and caring about the success of franchisees.

The success of myWeichert, an all-in-one smart technology platform that helps agents better service clients and increase their productivity and market share, helped Weichert once again score very high in the effective technology category of the survey. The organization also received very favorable ratings in the categories of training and support and franchisee community.

The “2022 Top 200 Best Franchises” list can be found online at www.franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchise-opportunities.

For more information visit www.weichertfranchise.com.