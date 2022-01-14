CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate has announced that CENTURY 21 MM will consolidate its operations under CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate in Yuba City, Calif, which is part of The Select Group of Real Estate Services, effective January 2022. The combined company is the largest CENTURY 21® company in the state of California.



John Melo and Larry Matos, broker/owners of CENTURY 21 MM stated, “We have experienced many successes over the years, as one of the largest CENTURY 21 franchises in California; we feel our agent’s success will continue as they join a strong company such as the Select Group. We believe we have found the best possible merger to match our values and business practices.”

Daniel Jacuzzi, President and Owner of The Select Group of Real Estate Services stated, “We are pleased to welcome such an amazing group to CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate. We look forward to unifying all the offices and agents and providing a heightened level of service for area home buyers and home sellers.”

The combination of the two companies will have over 800 CENTURY 21 agents serving the Central Valley and the Foothills from Clovis to Chico. CENTURY 21 Select also includes a large Commercial and Investment Division and Ag Sales Division.

For more information, visit century21.com.