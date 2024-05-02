The Center for REALTOR® Development announced a strategic partnership with Shaping Wealth to offer training programs crafted to equip agents with the human-centric skills needed to thrive in today’s real estate environment. The partnership provides NAR members exclusive access and discounted pricing on three upcoming virtual workshops.

“At the Center for REALTOR® Development, we are committed to empowering agents who are REALTORS® with the tools necessary for success in the dynamic real estate market,” said Marc Gould, NAR chief learning officer and CRD board member. “Partnering with Shaping Wealth enhances our members’ ability to serve their clients with empathy, integrity and professionalism.”

The company stated that the virtual workshops will be led by Dr. Joy Lere, a licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder of Shaping Wealth. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and access to all course materials.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Center for REALTOR® Development to empower their members to leverage the power of emotional intelligence, storytelling, and wellbeing to elevate their careers and pursue a life well lived,” said Dr. Lere. “Participants will develop skills crucial for building strong client relationships, navigating complex situations in the workplace and achieving long-term success in today’s competitive marketplace.”

To learn more and register for the workshops, visit https://wellbeing.crd.realtor/.